What about PIA?

While the government is celebrating the arrival of British Airways in Pakistan, for PIA it is another ‘out of the frying pan into the fire’ situation. England is one of PIA’s most profitable and strategic routes. Most of the people travelling to England prefer PIA because of its direct flight which helps them save time. The arrival of British Airways will further aggravate situation for PIA.

The government needs to focus on the improvement and promotion of indigenous products and services first. Developed countries developed themselves first prior to bringing business from other countries. When PIA is going through the toughest phase since its inception, such events will add salt to the injuries of the ill-fated airline.

Ghufran Jadoon

Ontario, Canada