close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 29, 2019

What about PIA?

Newspost

January 29, 2019

While the government is celebrating the arrival of British Airways in Pakistan, for PIA it is another ‘out of the frying pan into the fire’ situation. England is one of PIA’s most profitable and strategic routes. Most of the people travelling to England prefer PIA because of its direct flight which helps them save time. The arrival of British Airways will further aggravate situation for PIA.

The government needs to focus on the improvement and promotion of indigenous products and services first. Developed countries developed themselves first prior to bringing business from other countries. When PIA is going through the toughest phase since its inception, such events will add salt to the injuries of the ill-fated airline.

Ghufran Jadoon

Ontario, Canada

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost