Tue Jan 29, 2019
January 29, 2019

Speedy service

Newspost

January 29, 2019

Even though Pakistan Post provides economical postal services, customers had lost trust in the institution because of rampant mismanagement. However, the authorities concerned have taken steps to revive Pakistan Post.

It is now time for us, the customer, to support the state institution and turn it into a profit-making entity by using it for all type of courier services. The government should consider increasing the number of offices in smaller cities so that the facility can benefit a large number of people.

M Atif Channa

Khairpur Mir’s

