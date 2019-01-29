6,000 houses to be built in first phase: Punjab minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said the initiative of construction of inexpensive housing project in three cities of the province is one of the steps towards fulfillment of commitments. The minister was addressing a press conference held at DGPR here on Monday in connection with housing projects being initiated in Renala Khurd (Okara), Chishtian and Lodhran. He was accompanied by Chairman Punjab Housing Taskforce Yaqoob Tahir Izhar and General Secretary Atif Ayub. The minister disclosed that 6,000 housing units would be constructed in three cities under first phase under which housing unit at ground floor comprising three-marla would cost Rs 1.75 million and housing unit at first floor would cost Rs 1.6 million whereas housing unit of five-marla at ground floor would cost Rs 2.3 million and the unit of first floor would cost Rs 2.1 million. The housing units would be allotted through balloting to the successful applicants and their possession would be handed over to the allottees within one and half year.