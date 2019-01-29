close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

Plastic bottle unit sealed

National

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a plastic unit on Band Road and sealed it for preparing beverage bottles with non-food grade plastic. Director General Muhammad Usman said PFA teams, following a tip-off, had raided the factory and seized 2,000 bottles, 950kg plastic resins and 600kg crushed flakes.

