Terrorist arrested, explosive material recovered

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police claimed arresting a terrorist of a proscribed organization and recovering explosive material from his possession on Monday.Talking to The News, SSP Sukkur Irfan Ahmed Samoo said acting on a tip off they raided a hideout in Rohri and arrested an alleged terrorist of a religious organization Noor Bugti and recovered detonators, wires and other IED making material from his possession. SSP Irfan claimed the group was transporting the material to Karachi for a terrorist act but were intercepted in time. He said four other accomplices of Bugti escaped and police were conducting raids to arrest them.