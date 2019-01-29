German delegates call on Punjab IGP

LAHORE: A three-member German Delegation of (GIZ) headed by Dr Astrid Bosch on Monday called upon Punjab Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi. GIZ Senior Technical Advisor Shaukat and Technical Advisor Afzal Sheikh were also present.

Dr Astrid said the courses regarding strategic planning and improvement in investigation skills and capacity building of R&D had already been completed and investigation school was also established at the Police Training College, Sihala. She also offered her cooperation for three new programmes including need-based budgeting management of financial budget, coordination of police with provincial justice, coordination committee and improvement in community policing.

The IG Punajb assured his cooperation to Dr Astrid and her team in the said programmes in the larger interest of the Punjab police.