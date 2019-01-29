New ideas presented in LUMS conference on CPEC

LAHORE: China-Pakistan Management Initiative (CPMI) at Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) organised its first conference on ‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: Managing the Change.

The aim of the conference was to bring together ideas and opinions from academics, policymakers and practitioners informing industry practices and policy in order to extract maximum benefits from this major international initiative in the best possible manner. The conference was attended by faculty members of LUMS and other academic institutions, representatives from policymaking bodies, representatives from Pakistani and Chinese industry as well as professionals from the services sector.

Dr Omair Haroon, Director CPMI, stressing the need for the Pakistani industry and businessmen to adapt to the changing business landscape of the country. He offered ideas on how academics from LUMS and other institutions can contribute towards successful implementation of CPEC projects. He also emphasised the need for stronger linkages between academia, industry and government for effective economic management.

Dr Arshad Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, LUMS, described how the Chinese were able to lift their economy through purposefulness and dedication in the areas of education, technology and infrastructure development. He alluded to the opportunities for Pakistanis to learn from the success China has had in these areas. The afternoon of the first day was dedicated to academic presentations by scholars in the areas of economics, finance, operations, political science and policy.

The second day of the conference focused on how industry in Pakistan can be facilitated to achieve its growth potential. A panel of representatives from Chinese corporations working in Pakistan described the opportunities Pakistani market offers to foreign investors and what factors impede them.