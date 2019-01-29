Sindh Police introducing biometric verification to trace criminals movement

SUKKUR: The Sindh Police has launched a Biometric Verification Service with the help of National Database and Registration Authority for authenticating personal records, said DIG IT Sultan Ali Khawaja on Monday talking to The News in Khairpur.

DIG Khawaja said the software has several helpful applications for alien and criminal verification, E-census and verification of unidentified persons.Khawaja said the service is already available at the Central Police Office, Karachi, and the SSP offices have been provided with palm devices, linked to the CPO Office. The DIG IT said the project has been also introduced in hotels and guest houses of Karachi for provision of information about the guests staying there and has been successful in intercepting criminals and foreign nationals as well.

Khawaja said he has held meeting with the managements of hotels and guest houses in other cities of Sindh for deploing the software to help trace unwanted elements. The DIG said the system would record data about the movement of aliens across the province and help identify any outsider with hostile intentions.

There are endless possibilities of using the technology in operations and investigations. He said this system will be integrated with the Safe City project. The police officer said the IGP Sindh is personally taking interest in the project and the equipping of the Sindh Police with the new technologies. He said the training of the Sindh Police on the software would begin soon.