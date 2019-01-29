Eradication of corruption vital for growth: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that accountability and eradication of corruption are essential for economic growth of country.

Culture of favouritism and bribery will not be acceptable in New Pakistan and no office-bearer will use public office for his personal interests, he said while talking to Finance Minister Asad Umer and State Minister Hammad Azhar who called on him at Governor House Monday. They briefed the governor about economic reforms and initiatives taken by the government.

The governor said that under stewardship of Imran Khan Pakistan is moving forward the reforms initiated by Prime Minister in economic realm. The PTI government has provided relief to farmers. The cause of economic decline of Pakistan is due to the wrong policies of past government.

Current financial team of government is taking permanent measures instead of short-term steps. He said that without economic prosperity, no government can fulfil promises made with people.

We are working to set the direction of economy on right path by focusing on import substitution and export lead growth. We will also focus on culture of entrepreneurship because developed nations have fully harnessed their untapped potential by providing facilities to entrepreneurs.