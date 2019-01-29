Doctors across Sindh, demanding pay raise, go on strike

KARACHI: Doctors in government hospitals across Sindh went on a strike on Monday as their salaries and allowances have not been raised.

The Out Patient Departments (OPD) in hospitals across Sindh, including Karachi’s Jinnah and Civil Hospital, were closed owing to the strike. Doctors stated they are raising their voice against the injustices of the Sindh health department. “All hospitals and OPDs will remain closed for three days and if our demands are not met, then all wards, including the emergency, will join the strike,” the doctors said.

In Hyderabad as well, doctors have been on strike. Staging protest at the hospital premises, the doctors demanded that their salaries be matched with those working in government hospitals in Punjab. Patients have been facing difficulties owing to the strike.