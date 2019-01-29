Special body to keep parliament at peace

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has constituted a 13-member committee of the parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly on conduct.

The speaker constituted the committee in pursuance of motion adopted by the National Assembly under the rule 244(B) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

Besides the National Assembly speaker, the committee will comprise Leader of the House/Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and MNAs Asad Mehmood, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bugti and Amir Haider Azam Khan.

The committee will work under the chairmanship of the speaker and its terms of reference will be:

(a) The committee shall oversee, take note of and examine the matters relating to Conduct of Members as per rules and practices and make proposals to the assembly as and when required;

(b) The committee shall examine and investigate the cases referred to it by the House and the speaker with reference to the conduct of the Members;

(c) The committee shall examine complaints concerning the alleged breach of code of conduct by members;

(d) The committee shall not take up any matter or complaint merely based on unsubstantial media report or any other matter which is sub judice in a court of law;

(e) The committee shall present its reports to the House including quarterly periodical reports on overall conduct of members;

(f) The committee may make rules to regulate its procedure; and

(g) Matters ancillary to the above.