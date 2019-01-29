Golden Gymkhana, Taj Sports record comfortable wins

KARACHI: Golden Gymkhana overpowered Qasba Sports by 36 runs and Taj Sports trounced Sakhi Hassan Gymkhana by six wickets in KCCA Zone VI B Division League.

At Eastern Stars Ground, Golden Gymkhana put on board 181-9 in 40 overs. Waqar Salim scored 58. Sultan Ahmed picked four wickets for 55, while Arsalan picked three for 28.They bundled out Qasba Sports for 145 in 28.1 overs. Asghar Ali took three wickets, while Omar Daraz Rao, Raheel Usman and Waqar Salim picked two wickets each.

At TMC Ground, Sakhi Hassan Gymkhana were bundled out for a paltry total of 112 runs in 27.4 overs. Syed Usman Ali captured four wickets for 25. Taj Sports reached the target in 19.3 overs after a few hiccups. Shayan Ali batted well for the side, scoring unbeaten 41.