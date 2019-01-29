Injured Chameera to miss second Test

MELBOURNE: Sri Lanka’s fast-bowling reserves on the Australia tour have been dealt another serious blow with Dushmantha Chameera being ruled out of the second Test due to an injury to his left ankle.

Chameera, who suffered the injury during the first Test in Brisbane, will return home along with fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, who had recently been ruled out of the second Test and the South Africa tour due to a hamstring injury.

Sri Lanka’s selectors have picked 22-year-old pace-bowler Chamika Karunaratne as Kumara’s replacement. SLC, in a press release, said Karunaratne would join the team in due course.Chameera is the third Sri Lanka quick to be injured on the tour, after Nuwan Pradeep and Kumara were both ruled out due to hamstring injuries.

Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal had confirmed last week that Chameera was injured while bowling in the first Test at the Gabba - he bowled 21 overs and took one wicket for 68 runs - but the nature and extent of the injury were not known at the time.

Chameera, who made his debut in 2015, has struggled with injuries through the course of his career and had only recently made his Test comeback in New Zealand, after a gap of two years.