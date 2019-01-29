Rose holds off Scott to win Farmers Insurance Open

LOS ANGELES, California: World No 1 Justin Rose added to his impressive hardware collection on Sunday, shooting a three-under par 69 to win the Farmers Insurance Open by two strokes.

England’s Rose captured his 10th US PGA Tour title as he held off a hard-charging Adam Scott down the stretch and secured the victory with a 21-under par total of 267.Australia’s Scott closed with four straight birdies in his four-under par 68 on the Torrey Pines South Course in La Jolla, California.

The 38-year-old Rose, leading by three to start the day, got off to a rough and tumble start with three bogeys in his first five holes, but got back on track with a birdie on the par-four seventh.

He made back-to-back birdies around the turn and then held on for the win with his sixth and final birdie of the day on 18.Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama tied for third with Talor Gooch at 16-under 272 after firing a five-under 67. American Gooch shot a 68.

First-round leader Jon Rahm, four time major winner Rory McIlroy and defending champ Jason Day finished in a three-way tie for fifth, seven strokes back of Rose. Day shot 67, McIlroy had 69, while Rahm closed with a 72.

McIlroy surged into contention with three birdies in four holes on the front nine but failed to keep pace on the back.Tiger Woods narrowly made the cut, but surged on the final day with five birdies in his final eight holes to get into the top 20.