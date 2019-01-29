‘Henry still has what it takes despite Monaco debacle’

PLOUFRAGAN, France: Cesc Fabregas believes Thierry Henry will still become “a top coach” despite lasting just three months in charge at struggling Monaco.

“We are sad for ‘Titi’ because I really think he will be a top coach, I am sure of it,” Fabregas said on Monday of Henry, with whom he played at Arsenal earlier in his career.“Football doesn’t wait and maybe it was not the right moment or he didn’t have the time to fulfil all his plans and everything he wanted to do. That is life, it happens.”

Having previously worked as an assistant coach with the Belgian national team, Henry was appointed as coach in October, breaking out on his own in management for the first time.Fabregas, who shares the same agent as Henry, left Chelsea to team up with the former France striker when he signed a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee on January 11.

The Spain star had played just three games under Henry before the latter was sacked last week in a stunning move by the principality club, being replaced by his predecessor Leonardo Jardim.Fabregas could be forgiven for wondering what he has let himself in for, with the 2017 French champions currently in the Ligue 1 relegation zone.

“I am not going to lie, one of the main reasons for me coming to Monaco is that Thierry called me,” added the 31-year-old. “He wanted me to play every game, every minute.”Fabregas and his teammates are currently in Brittany preparing for a League Cup semi-final against Guingamp on Tuesday as they look to reach the final of that competition for the third season running.