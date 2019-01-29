Jansher praises junior team’s performance at Asian C’ship

KARACHI: Squash legend Jansher Khan has commended the performance of Pakistan at the Asian Junior Squash Team Championship in Pattaya, Thailand, where they also defeated India.

Pakistan team, comprising Abbas Zeb, Haris Qasim, Farhan Hashmi and Muhammad Hamza Khan, last week defeated India to claim the Asian title.Jansher expressed satisfaction on the encouragement of players by the president of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

Jansher, who remained World No 1 for around 10 years, hoped that under the leadership of the new PSF chief, Pakistan squash would regain its lost glory. This Asian Championship victory may be its harbinger, he added.

Jansher said that he has also requested PSF authorities to ensure holding of junior international tournaments in Pakistan. “It will enhance people’s interest in the game of squash,” he said.