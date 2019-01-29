Cummins keen not to be rested before World Cup, Ashes

MELBOURNE: Pat Cummins is not about to use his elevated role as vice-captain to try and force his way into the new-ball role in Australia’s Test team, but is eager not to be rested again between now and a packed season in England which includes the World Cup and Ashes.

Cummins, who was promoted to vice-captain alongside Travis Head before the Brisbane Test, claimed career-best match and innings figures against Sri Lanka - 6 for 23 and 10 for 62 overall - as he spearheaded Australia’s charge to an innings victory well inside three days.

There is a strong argument to say that his success this season should see him elevated to the new-ball role in the Test team with Mitchell Starc below his best as he went none for 57 in the second innings off 14 overs.

However, Cummins was more than comfortable watching debutant Jhye Richardson take the role ahead of him in Brisbane even though his new vice-captaincy role may give him some sway.

“Someone like Jhye, as soon as he came in, I was saying he has got a beautiful seam and has to get the new rock,” Cummins said.“To be honest, I’m pretty happy with my role. I feel like our new-ball bowlers have always done a really good job. When Starcy is on you just feel like he is going to rip through. So, I’m always really happy to come on, itching to get the ball in my hand, but I am happy to wait a few overs.”

Cummins was rested for the one-day series against India - along with Starc and Josh Hazlewood - with the two Tests against Sri Lanka in mind, but he is desperate not to miss any more white-ball cricket ahead of the World Cup.

Australia head to India in mid-February for two T20Is and five ODIs followed by five more ODIs against Pakistan in the UAE.“After the [Canberra] game there are two ODI tours and hopefully I am on them and a couple of T20s as well,” he said. “ODIs are a lighter load than Tests and then most of April is off leading into the English summer so we’ll wait and see. Hopefully I will play most of those but I had a good two-week break after the last series so I feel pretty fresh.”