Bahrain’s opposition leader loses appeal against life term

DUBAI: Bahrain’s supreme court upheld on Monday a life sentence for opposition leader Sheikh Ali Salman for spying for Gulf rival Qatar, a verdict Salman’s party slammed as "political revenge".

Salman, who headed the Al-Wefaq group, was convicted by an appeals court in November in a ruling that rights groups called a travesty. The supreme court confirmed the verdict against Salman and two of his aides for "spying for a foreign state in order to... overthrow the government", according to a statement released by public prosecutor Osama al-Awfi.

Bahrain in 2017 cut all ties with Qatar as part of a Saudi-led boycott in response to what Riyadh and its allies say are Doha’s policies on Iran and Islamist groups. A tiny Gulf archipelago, allied with the US and located between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, the kingdom of Bahrain has been hit by waves of unrest since 2011, when security forces crushed protests demanding an elected prime minister.

Salman’s opposition group, Al-Wefaq, was dissolved by court order in 2016. The cleric is currently serving a four-year sentence in a separate case on charges of "inciting hatred" in the kingdom. Al-Wefaq on Monday issued a statement slamming the verdict against Salman as "political revenge". "The majority of Bahrainis hold firm to the need to move from a tyrannical regime to a democracy," the group said.