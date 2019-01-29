Politician jailed over Modi’s FB post

NEW DELHI: An Indian politician who posted a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a begging bowl on Facebook has been arrested, police said on Monday, in the latest example of what critics say is a clampdown on free speech.

It follows more than a dozen similar arrests last year in a clampdown on those attacking the Hindu nationalist premier’s policies or ideology. Sathiyaraj Balu, a member of a local pro-Tamil party, was arrested on Saturday after he posted a morphed picture of Modi with a begging bowl a day ahead of the PM’s visit to the southern state of Tamil Nadu.