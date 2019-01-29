CITY PULSE: Transcending Boundaries

The Koel Gallery is hosting Natasha Shoro’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Transcending Boundaries’ until February 7. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Jusqu’à la garde

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Jusqu’à la garde’ (Custody) at 6:30pm on January 29 )today). Miriam and Antoine Besson have divorced, and the judge rules in favour of joint custody of their son Julien, who, a hostage to the escalating conflict between his parents, is pushed to the edge to prevent the worst from happening. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Panorama of Heritage

The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting AQ Arif’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Panorama of Heritage’ from January 31 to February 3. Call 021-35250495 for more information.

Adab Festival

Ameena Saiyid and Asif Farrukhi are holding the first ‘Adab Festival Pakistan’ from February 1 to February 3 at the Sindh Governor House. Visit adabfest.com for more information.

Mitti aur Dhaga

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Aliya Yousuf’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Mitti aur Dhaga’ from February 6 to February 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.