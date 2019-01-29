SMIU VC, students meets Federal Human Rights Minister

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s (SMIU) students of National Leadership Program led by Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh visited the office of the federal Ministry of Human Rights. During their visit, they called on Dr Shireen M. Mazari, Federal Minister of Human Rights.

While addressing the delegation of SMIU, Dr Shireen M. Mazari said that it was an encouraging act on the part of SMIU, that it has introduced the subject of human rights in its course with the support of the federal ministry of human rights.

She said that the federal government is reviewing syllabus in the country and a core group has been formed in this respect on the directives of Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan. She said that the government, besides other subjects, is giving priority to the subjects of human right and environment.

She stressed upon the youth to spread awareness about human rights through their activities including social media. She said that it is necessary to aware people about their rights, which are linked with human rights also.****