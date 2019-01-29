close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

10 suspects held

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

The paramilitary force on Monday arrested 10 suspects during raids in the city. Bahadur Khan, Adnan Hussain, Mohammad Irshad, Rameez, Ayyaz Afzal, Azad Boota and Shahrukh Mir Khan were arrested in Madina Colony and Mehmoodabad. They were involved in street crimes and robberies. In Saeedabad, three suspects were apprehended for operating a drug den. They were identified as Abdul Waheed, Ghulam Mohammad and Maqsood Ahmed alias Karo Mama. The soldiers seized drugs and weapons from the suspects.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi