10 suspects held

The paramilitary force on Monday arrested 10 suspects during raids in the city. Bahadur Khan, Adnan Hussain, Mohammad Irshad, Rameez, Ayyaz Afzal, Azad Boota and Shahrukh Mir Khan were arrested in Madina Colony and Mehmoodabad. They were involved in street crimes and robberies. In Saeedabad, three suspects were apprehended for operating a drug den. They were identified as Abdul Waheed, Ghulam Mohammad and Maqsood Ahmed alias Karo Mama. The soldiers seized drugs and weapons from the suspects.