Inquiry ordered against cops for using TikTok

Senior police officials on Monday took a notice of viral videos of police personnel on social media app TikTok.

Multiple videos of the policemen were uploaded on TikTok in which they could be seen doing actions on songs in the background. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DGIP) Administration Cap (retd) Asim Khan ordered an inquiry and sought a report within three days.

"Special Investigation Unit Chief SSP Noman Ahmed Siddiqui has been nominated to inquire about the police personnel who uploaded their illegally videos on social media app TikTok," read a statement issued by the DIGP. "The enquiry officer should complete the inquiry and recommended legal and departmental action to this within three days," it added.