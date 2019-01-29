Woman, daughter suffer burns

A woman on Monday allegedly set herself on fire in her house in Orangi Town over a family dispute and her 12-year-old daughter also suffered burn injuries she came to her rescue.

They were taken to the Civil Hospital and, according to the doctors, the condition of 35-year-old Saima Tahir was critical as 50 per cent of her body had been burnt while her daughter, Batool Tahir, was out of danger as her body suffered 15 per cent burn injuries.

Mominabad SHO Asif Munawar said the initial investigations showed that the woman set herself on fire during a scuffle with her husband over a family dispute and her daughter suffered minor burn injuries when she was trying to save her mother. The police had yet to record the statements. No case has been registered while further investigations are underway.

Woman stabbed

A woman was stabbed and injured allegedly by her ex-husband in Federal B Area. Police officials reached the site and inquired about the incident. The 35-year-old, Shamim, was stabbed by her ex-husband Siraj Ahmed over a family dispute. The victim was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police claimed that they had arrested the stabber, Siraj, and recovered the knife used in the incident from his possession.