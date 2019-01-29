Mugger gets 10 years for injuring car rider

An anti-terrorism court sentenced a man to 10 years in jail on Monday after he was found guilty of shooting injured a person while attempting to rob a family near the Qayyumabad roundabout in 2016.

Kamran alias Fouji was also convicted of firing at police personnel, possessing an illicit weapon and causing terrorism. He was given a total of 47 years in prison and told pay a fine of Rs850,000 which in case of default would result in additional imprisonment. All the sentences will run concurrently.

According to the prosecution, Kamran along with his now absconding accomplices, identified as Naseer, intercepted a family travelling in a car with the intent to rob them near Sir Syed Hospital within the jurisdiction of Korangi Industrial Area police station on the night of December 7, 2016.

It added that the robbers fired shots at the driver of the car, Shahab Ghani, as he tried to escape sensing danger. Meanwhile, police arrived after which an encounter took place during which Kamran was arrested while the other fled away.

Kamran in his defence maintained that he was falsely implicated in the case and he was picked up by police from his place four days before the incident. He, however, could not prove this in the court.

The ATC judge observed that bullet empties collected from the spot, according to the FSL, had been fired from the pistol found on the accused. Also, he added, the prosecution witnesses had no motive or malice against the accused for false implication.

The judge also issued a perpetual warrant for the arrest of the absconding accused and directed the police to ensure his arrest in the near future.

The FIRs of the incident were registered under sections 393, 353, 324 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Section 23(1)a of the Sindh Arms Act at KIA police station on the complaint of the victim.