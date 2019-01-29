Fuso Master get IATF certification

KARACHI: Fuso Master Motor, a concern of Master Motor Corporation Limited (MMCL), has become the first Pakistani OEM to receive IATF 16949 certification, making Pakistan the 14th country in the world to achieve this certification, a statement said on Monday.

ISO/TS 16949 is an ISO technical specification aimed at the development of a quality management system that provides continual improvement, emphasising defect prevention and the reduction of variation and waste in the automotive industry supply chain, it added.

IATF auditors expressed satisfaction after visiting the MMCL plant and evaluating management accountability, risk management and internal audits quality among other management protocols being followed at the Master Motor plant.