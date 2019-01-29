IGI Life Insurance launches new offer

KARACHI: IGI Life Insurance and Vitality Group have announced the launch of IGI Life Vitality, a first-of-its kind shared-value insurance offering in Pakistan.

Vitality Group’s Vitality Shared-Value Insurance model, applied by major insurers globally, incorporates vitality, a scientifically-validated health promotion programme, into insurance. The programme provides participants with the knowledge, tools and the motivation to improve their health using a digital app and wearable devices. When linked to insurance, it becomes a powerful mechanism for a differentiated insurance offering.

IGI Life Insurance CEO Syed Hyder Ali said, “IGI Life Vitality is a game-changer for the insurance industry in Pakistan and a win-win for everyone: for our customers, for the entire community, for our partners and for IGI Life.”

Vitality Group CEO Barry Swartzberg said, “Vitality is a powerful behaviour-change platform, which is now helping to improve the health of more than 8.9 million people in 19 markets. Today, we are excited to extend that reach even further as we introduce IGI Life Vitality to Pakistan.”

The partnership between Vitality Group and IGI Life Insurance, initially announced on December 26, 2017, integrates health and wellness tools and rewards with IGI Life insurance products.