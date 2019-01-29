‘Pakistan may learn from Indian maritime doctrine’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan can draw lessons from the Indian maritime doctrine ‘SagarMala’ to cut the costs and address the fault lines of large scale infrastructure projects to develop its coastlines and maritime sector.

This was the crux of the brainstorming session organised by Maritime Study Forum (MSF) on Monday on “Indian Maritime Economics Doctrine SagarMala: its Fault Lines and Leads for Pakistan”.

The session was attended among others by academics, experts, researchers and doctorate students of leading universities.

MSF President Dr Syed Mohammad Anwer in his welcome remarks shed light on the objectives of holding the session.

He said that the main aim of the session was to study the infrastructure and port-led development project of SagarMala to find what lessons Pakistan could draw from the Indian experience.

Dr Aneel Salman, a member of MSF Board of Directors, gave a brief overview of ‘SagarMala Project and potentials of Blue Economy’.

He pointed out that maritime has largely been a neglected sector in Pakistan.

“Whatever little emphasis given is on the maritime security, and the economic, environmental and socio-economic aspects of the maritime, which is dubbed as blue economy, have been overlooked,” he added.

He highlighted the environmental, ecological, and other costs, besides discussing the economic, socio-economic and other benefits of the project.

He added that SagarMala project was an initiative of Indian government to promote port-led direct and indirect development and to provide infrastructure to transport goods to and from ports quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively.

Dartways Consultancy CEO Zaheerudeen Dar spoke on the topic of “An Insight on Logistics and Connectivity Vis a Vis SagarMala Project of India”.

After talks by the panellists, the participants were divided into two groups and each group brainstormed on a given topic. Group A was given the topic of Maritime Economy – Blue Economy for the exercise.

Group B was to brainstorm on Maritime Security and Diplomacy (Blue Diplomacy), which dwelt at length on issue of coastal management (port, vessel and facility security), routes security (piracy and smuggling) and others to draw lessons for Pakistan to learn.

The brainstorming exercise was followed by feedback and remarks from the panellists.