Stocks hit 39-session high in post mini-budget rally

Stocks on Monday hit a 39-session high on the afterburner effect of the rally that was spurred by economic reforms package last week and was further fueled by arrival of financial assistance from friendly, amid hopes of an economic turnaround, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said stocks closed bullish led by oil, auto, and cement scrips on investor speculations in the earnings season, while intra-day pressure remained on global equity selloff.

Mehanti said textile and fertiliser stocks received a battering on concerns for pending litigations resolve over settlement of GIDC levies from 2012-5, he said.

Robust financial results in oil sector, foreign inflows, strengthening global oil prices, bailout receipt from United Arab Emirates and tax concessions in the mini-budget for auto sector led to a bullish finish, he added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.39 percent or 155.31 points to close at 40,420.09 points, whereas KSE-30 shares index grew by 0.31 percent or 59.95 points to end at 19,406.52 points.

Of 334 active scrips, 183 moved up, 134 retreated, and 17 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 126.006 billion shares, as compared with the turnover of 156.117 billion shares in the previous session.

Adil Ghaffar, CEO First Equity Modaraba, said most of the session, bulls kept the bears at bay, though reports were doing rounds on the weekend that Qatar had decided not to support Pakistan in its balance of payment crisis.

“However support from Islamic Development Bank (IDB) approving $4.5 billion oil financing facility to Pakistan rekindled the confidence,” Ghaffar added.

An analyst from Arif Habib said 40,000 points had been a key level as the Index had been seen either nose-diving or skyrocketing around this psychological barrier in the recent times.

Steel, cement, banking, and chemical sectors performed well with slight a price growth. High volumes were observed in PIAA, which garnered 20 million shares volume on the back of restructuring efforts. Banking sector followed suit and realised a volume of 14 million shares topped by Bank of Punjab, Habib Bank and United Bank.

Under the announced facility, IDB will provide $1.5 billion worth of oil on deferred payment basis each year. Oil worth $100 millon has already been received.

This is in addition to the same facility agreed upon by Saudi Arabia and UAE. After this addition a total of $ 7.5 billon will be available for oil imports on deferred payment basis.

With decreasing oil prices, as compared to last year, the required foreign exchange reserves only for oil would be around $1billion-$1.5 billion.

The highest gainers were Indus Motor Company, up Rs19.22 to close at Rs1226.40/share, and Siemens Pakistan, up Rs15.97 to finish at Rs826.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Unilever Foods, down Rs62.50 to close at Rs7000.00/share, and Hinopak Motor, down Rs22.45 to close at Rs461.08/share. TRG Pakistan Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 7.941 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.37 to close at Rs26.82/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Fauji Foods Limited, recording a turnover of 6.032 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.84 to end at Rs33.84/share.