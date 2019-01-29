Rupee gains

The rupee ended slightly higher on Monday on the back of increased dollar supply in the foreign exchange market, as the country received inflows of $1 billion each from Saudi Arabia and the UAE last week, trader said.

The rupee closed at 138.74 against dollar, stronger than 138.78 at the close on Friday. It traded in a narrow range of 138.70-138.80 against the dollar at intraday. In the open market, the rupee went up to 138.70 against the dollar.