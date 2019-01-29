close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

Rupee gains

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

The rupee ended slightly higher on Monday on the back of increased dollar supply in the foreign exchange market, as the country received inflows of $1 billion each from Saudi Arabia and the UAE last week, trader said.

The rupee closed at 138.74 against dollar, stronger than 138.78 at the close on Friday. It traded in a narrow range of 138.70-138.80 against the dollar at intraday. In the open market, the rupee went up to 138.70 against the dollar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business