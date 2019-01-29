Rupee gains

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee ended slightly higher on Monday on the back of increased dollar supply in the foreign exchange market, as the country received inflows of $1 billion each from Saudi Arabia and the UAE last week, trader said.
The rupee closed at 138.74 against dollar, stronger than 138.78 at the close on Friday. It traded in a narrow range of 138.70-138.80 against the dollar at intraday. In the open market, the rupee went up to 138.70 against the dollar.
The rupee ended slightly higher on Monday on the back of increased dollar supply in the foreign exchange market, as the country received inflows of $1 billion each from Saudi Arabia and the UAE last week, trader said.
The rupee closed at 138.74 against dollar, stronger than 138.78 at the close on Friday. It traded in a narrow range of 138.70-138.80 against the dollar at intraday. In the open market, the rupee went up to 138.70 against the dollar.