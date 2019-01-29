Weekly inflation down 0.04pc

ISLAMABAD: Inflation for the week ended January 24 for the combined income group posted a nominal decrease of 0.04 percent, compared with the previous week, latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed on Monday.

The sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 238.21 points against 238.30 points registered in the previous week and in the lowest income group the indicator also decreased to 220.80 points against 220.88 points last week.

SPI for the combined group during the week under review witnessed an increase of 6.95 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased by 4.18 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001-Rs12,000, Rs12,001-Rs18,000, Rs18,001-Rs35,000 and above Rs35,000/month decreased 0.04 percent, 0.04 percent, 0.04 percent, and 0.04 percent, respectively.

Average prices of 14 items registered increase, 10 declined, while prices of the remaining 29 items remained unchanged.