Mon Jan 28, 2019
January 28, 2019

Celebrating day of democracy in IHK is fraud: Moosavi

National

January 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and Head of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that by deteriorating liberty and democracy in Indian occupied Kashmir celebrating day of democracy is nothing but a fraud. According to a press release, he said, “Modi dug out the secular ideological foundations of Indian constitution, suppressing and terrorising Kashmiri people from all dimensions and then celebrating the triumph of the approval of the Constitution is just a joke.”

