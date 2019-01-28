Senate to recommend amendments to mini-budget this week

ISLAMABAD: The Senate will submit its recommendations for the supplementary budget (mini-budget) that was presented by the government on Wednesday in the National Assembly and later the session was prorogued in unprecedented manner.

Well placed parliamentary sources told The News that the maiden meeting of the special subcommittee of Standing Committee on Finance of the Senate will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) under chairmanship of Senator Mian Muhammad Attique Sheikh in the Parliament House and it is likely that the subcommittee will have its three meetings before compiling its recommendations.

The sources pointed out that Senate will ask the federal government to revise its decision of reducing taxable salary limit since the salary class is already suffering a lot on account of dearness and inflation. The Finance Committee of the Senate will have its meeting towards the end of the week under its chairman Senator Niaz Naik to grant its approval for putting up in the Senate for adoption.

The National Assembly is not in session but the Senate will transmit its recommendations well before the mandated period of 14 days to the National Assembly, the sources said.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is also taking keen interest in the proceedings for the recommendations. The sources said that number of Senators have proposed amendments in the budget proposals including one by Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq.

The opposition parties in the upper house of the Parliament are contributing their recommendations. It is understood that the number of the recommendations couldn’t be that high as it was in the annual budget but the proposals to be submitted to the National Assembly will be solid in character.

The recommendations of Senate will not be binding on the National Assembly to include them in budget document but the sources pointed out that it will consider them seriously before their disposal. It has been the practice in past that National Assembly by giving due weight to the upper house recommendations include most of them in the budget document and before that briefly discuss them in its house.