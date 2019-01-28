Why is PM Imran still popular?

Prime Minister Imran Khan is still ahead of his political opponents with a popular graph of 51 per cent and there is no 'U-turn’ as far as his popular image is concerned among his voters, particularly in youth and families.

He even surprised his opponents with his popular global image for his anti-corruption narrative. So, what could be the possible reasons for his post-October-2018 election popularity, which is still intact despite his making unpopular decisions and causing price-hike in the country?

Is it the image crisis which the key opposition leaders are facing, and so far they are unable to pose any threat to him. People still see him as the better alternative, or the people still want to give him more time to deliver, and they are not ready to take to the streets.

However, a big question arises here: can he carry this image for a longer period of time? It depends on his future economic and foreign policies, as well as handling of the opposition and his own party members.

While many criticised some of his team members, ministers and close aides for behaving like the opposition, the premier himself wants to maintain an aggressive posture, as he doesn't want to allow his opponents to hit the headlines. Thus, he wants to maintain pressure on his opponents through his aides like Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Fawad Chaudhry, Murad Saeed and Fayyazul Hasan Chohan. So, it is more than confirmed that the PTI vocal leaders enjoyed complete backing of the PTI chief.

Imran, in fact, surprised his critics when, in a recent survey, his popularity graph was found to be at 51 per cent, and his name was included in the list of 100 global thinkers. A prestigious international magazine picked him for his achievements, from cricket to politics, lifting his popularity graph, both internally and internationally.

Civil-military relationship is stated to be ideal for both, and it must have helped him make some difficult decisions, both internally and at international level.

His relationship with the independent judiciary drew some mixed reaction as the prime minister was a bit disappointed when he lost one of his trusted aides, Jehangir Tareen, who was disqualified. His expulsion from parliamentary politics was a big setback for Imran, which also resulted in making a controversial decision of make Usman Buzdar the chief minister.

He also has love-and-hate relationship with the media, but his government proposed the media regulations through a new Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority, PMRA, merging the print, electronic and digital media. There is a perception that the proposed 'anti-media' law could damage his government’s image, as the draft had been rejected by all media stakeholders unanimously. It has come at a time when serious questions are being raised about some unseen pressure on the media.

His government, both in Centre and in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), has so far been regarded as 'clean’, with no major corruption scam.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, who once carry the image of the ‘Taliban Khan’ by the West and among the secular forces in Pakistan, now is seen as a saviour to the crisis in Afghanistan after a major breakthrough between the US and Afghan Taliban. These developments have also changed the attitude of the US administration under President Donald Trump about Pakistan and its leadership.

PM Imran's position in handling relationship with hostile India also got appreciation from the UN and Western countries. Although opening of Kartarpur Corridor is an initiative, taken by army chief General Qamar Bajwa, it would not have been possible had Imran Khan not taken a bold initiative of inviting his cricket days friend Sidhu.

His government’s recent decision of relaxing visa for 175 countries and allowing 50 countries with on-arrival visa policy to promote tourism also got welcome response across the country and from those countries whose citizen can now travel to Pakistan without restrictions. The move also indicates an improved law and order and security situation, whereas Imran believes that Pakistan could earn billions every year by promoting tourism.

Another reason why his popularity is still intact is the serious image crisis, which his key political opponent, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, carries. Sharif is fighting perhaps his last legal battle to get some respite from the court in his appeal against his conviction and disqualification, and former president Asif Ali Zardari is facing a serious probe for his alleged involvement in fake accounts and money laundering.

If the two key political opponents failed in getting relief from courts, regarded as an independent judiciary since 2007, it may further boost the basic narrative of Prime Minister Imran Khan. His 22 years politics revolve around his basic criticism of the mainstream party leadership of being corrupt.

Some of the senior leaders of both PML-N and the PPP agree that it’s a crisis situation for them, and still reluctant to join hands for a grand opposition alliance, knowing well the difficulties ahead even for the future young leadership of both parties.

Unlike in the past, there has been not much hue and cry within the country or even any concerns from foreign countries over the fate of key opposition leaders. It will also be a real test for the opposition as to how they will challenge Imran and make him unpopular for not delivering on his promises.

All this goes in the favour of Imran Khan and the PTI, as they did not face much hue and cry on the streets despite price-hike, increase in petrol, gas and CNG prices and the ongoing economic crisis.

Perhaps, people still want to give him more time, though there appear to be signs of concern over some of his decisions like increasing political temperature with the opposition and the political decisions he had made in bringing someone like CM Usman Buzdar in Punjab and Mahmood Khan in the KP. Incidents like Sahiwal created serious dent in governance and not doing much in bringing about police reforms.

In the post-Panama leaks scenario, corruption was considered as one of the main reasons behind bad governance and the developing countries like Pakistan faced criticism for not doing much to curb corruption. Secondly, in the post-9/11 situation, money-laundering was regarded as one of the most heinous crimes, which often led to terror financing.

Therefore, Pakistan came under serious scrutiny at the Financial Action Task Force (on Money-Laundering) (FATF) for not doing much on preventing money-laundering prior to the last month meeting of the Force in Australia, where the measures taken by the new government against money-laundering received appreciation.

An important reason for no decline in PM Imran's popularity is his personal credibility, which also helped him in getting positive response at the international level, both in the West and among the Islamic countries.

According to a foreign diplomat of a Western country, "His anti-corruption narrative draws the world attention particularly in the post-Panama leaks. He is also regarded and respected as a clean Pakistani politician," he added.

Popularity graph can go up if the government takes some pro-people decisions, opens ventures for investors, increases exports, improves Pakistan's international image as a responsible country and provides relief to people.

While his dream of providing 10 million jobs and five million low-cost housing units for the lower income people still have time. The year 2019 can be a 'make or break' time period for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

For the opposition like the PML-N and the PPP, they can't follow the policy of wait and see for long. If their key leaders face political and electoral exit and that too through courts, they will have to look for alternative leadership within their own ranks and file.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst of Geo, The News and Jang.

Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO