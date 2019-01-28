Dolphin Squad, PRU arrest 22 POs

LAHORE: The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU), during a crackdown, arrested 22 proclaimed offenders during the last week.

DIG Operations Lahore Waqas Nazir had directed SP Dolphin Squad Lahore Bilal Zafar to accelerate the pace of crackdown on criminals.

The SP Dolphins Squad, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings, said that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and the PRU also recovered narcotics including 89 litres of liquor and more than 600-gram hashish from the accused.

While promoting community policing, both Dolphins and the PRU helped 588 people on different roads of the city. The two units checked more than 21,000 vehicles, 166,000 motorcycles and 105,000 people during the campaign.