Mon Jan 28, 2019
January 28, 2019

Gunmen kill man in Nasirabad

National

A
APP
January 28, 2019

QUETTA: Unidentified armed men shot dead a man near Pat Feeder Bridge, area of Nasirabad district on Sunday, police said.

According to detail, the victim identified as Parvez Ali wasnear a hotel at Pat Feeder Bridge when armed assailants riding a motorbike came there and opened fire at him and fled from the scene. As a result, he died on the spot. The Police reached the site after receiving information and shifted the body to nearby hospital where the body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The police registered a case and started investigation.

