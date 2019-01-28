Special tunnel from railway station to Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on the cards

LAHORE: The construction of a 250-metre tunnel is on the cards to provide direct, secure and hassle-free access to Sikh yatrees from the train station to Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

The project will be funded by the Sikh community across the globe.

Starting from a specially built platform along the city’s railway line, the dedicated tunnel will pass through the football grounds of

Government Nanknan Sahib Degree College and enter the Gurdwara uninterruptedly.

The idea is the brainchild of Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib Raja Mansoor Ahmad, who told APP on Sunday that the construction of tunnel will reduce the distance to half and save the journey from busy bazaars and traffic congestion.

He said the tunnel was necessary as the 550th birth anniversary would be celebrated in November 2019 and more than 100,000 Sikh yatrees are expected to visit the holy city.

To a query, the DC said that the construction of the tunnel would help overcome chronic traffic congestion, security and transportation issues, faced by the city administration during the constant influx of yatrees on different occasions during the year.

To another question, he said that the Evacuee Turst Property Board (ETPB) had issued no objection certificate (NOC), while the Pakistan Railways had agreed to build a dedicated platform for the special Sikh yatree trains.

He said permission had also been sought from secretary, Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED).

General Secretary, Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee Pakistan (SGPCP)Sardar Gopal Singh said the Sikh community would bear the cost of construction of the tunnel, adding that the tunnel would be completed before the Baba Guru Nanank’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations.

To a query, he said the tunnel to the Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanank would also save a lot of hassle regarding security and transportation during the Sikh community visits. He said the SGPCP also planned to build an accommodation for the yatrees along the tunnel.