Mon Jan 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 28, 2019

Patrolling police

National

PAKPATTAN: The Patrolling Police Ganj Shakar Post have registered 87 cases and recovered 509 litres wine in 2018. Talking to journalists here, Patrolling Police incharge Khalid Riaz told that the police also recovered 6,862 grams charas, one pump action, 15 pistols and other narcotics during the said period.

GAS LOADSHEDDING: People are facing problems due to gas loadshedding in the city. The gas suspension caused severe problems for the people especially for domestic women.

