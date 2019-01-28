ACE recovers Rs94m in corruption case

BAHAWALPUR: Anti-Corruption Establishment Bahawalpur Region Director Imran Raza Abbasi has said that the department recovered over Rs 94 million in a mega corruption case of canal division.

He said that the Anti-Corruption Establishment Bahawalpur Division had lodged FIR 40/18 against senior officials of Canal Division and the contractor of a canal project, said a press release issued here.

The FIR was registered against the accused over embezzlement of government funds amounting to Rs 174 million that were allocated and released by the provincial government for execution of mega development project of a canal in Rahimyar Khan, he said.

The director said that his department arrested the accused and during investigation, the contractor of the project, identified as Ayaz Khan, handed over a cheque worth Rs over 94 million to the Anti-Corruption Establishment as recovery. The bank cheque had been dispatched to the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab DG, he told.