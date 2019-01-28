Finance minister briefed on SRSP’s working

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun- khwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra visited the head office of the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP).

During the visit, Chief Executive Officer SRSP Masoodul Mulk briefed the minister about the operation of the programme. The CEO explained the SRSP has worked with over 40,000 community institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including the newly merged tribal district.

“It has worked in community institutional building, community infrastructure development, enabling infrastructure at the village level and generated over 20 megawatts of electricity in remote regions of the province,” he elaborated, adding the SRSP had also played a prominent role in humanitarian work in both the settled and tribal districts.

The CEO explained that the work in social enterprises around electricity was a major initiative of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the province which has yielded results.

The minister said that both the government and civil society organisations must join hands to further the government development agenda.