Eight injured in Mansehra accident

MANSEHRA: At least eight persons sustained injuries when a truck hit five vehicles after brake failure in Ghazikot area here on Sunday.

“The eight injured are shifted to hospital after a truck smashed many vehicles,” Waris Khan, the investigation officer City Police Station, told reporters. The truck, which was on way to Mansehra from Rawalpindi via Karakoram Highway hit two tractors, two passenger wagons and a car in a turn after its breaks were failed.

Locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital in Mansehra from where all were referred to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad in a critical condition.

According to an eyewitness, two passers-by were also injured in the accident. “We have started an investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind the accident,” said Khan.