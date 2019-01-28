close
Mon Jan 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 28, 2019

15 dead in mudslide at hotel in Peru

Top Story

AFP
January 28, 2019

LIMA: An avalanche of mud and rocks crashed into a hotel during a wedding celebration in southeastern Peru, killing at least 15 people, authorities said Sunday.

“The avalanche broke through the walls of the hotel, entering it with force,” the mayor of the city of Abancay, where the hotel is located, told RPP radio. The mayor, Evaristo Ramos, said about 100 guests had been invited to the wedding party Saturday and “there are 15 dead and 34 injured.”

Firefighters, police and residents worked through the night to rescue people still trapped under rubble.

Authorities said the Alhambra hotel was built very close to a hillside. A retaining wall collapsed, and the mudslide brought the hotel roof down on the party-goers below, they said. The people searching for missing relatives were urged to visit surrounding health centers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story