Capital abuzz with rumours of presidential system

ISLAMABAD: Rumours are circulating in the federal capital now a days about replacing of parliamentary system with the presidential system.

The opposition leaders in an informal sitting expressed their views that many proposals are being forwarded for consideration on behalf of some circles to bring a substitute system in place of the present parliamentary system. A brisk discussion is being expected on it in next few months.

Besides opposition personalities, Ahsan Iqbal was also present in that informal sitting. All participants including the opposition leaders agreed with his arguments for parliamentary system that include: (1) The change of system cannot be possible without the abrogation of the Constitution. The whole structure of the Constitution of Pakistan stands on the parliamentary system and the Supreme Court had passed several verdicts that the basic structure of the Constitution could not be changed through any amendment. (2) A new constitution will have to be made for presidential system for the replacement of parliamentary system and consensus on new constitution is out of question. (3) Parliamentary system did not fail but it was made ineffective through continuous interference. (4) The structure of federation of Pakistan is that in which the provinces get equal rights. Small provinces feel extreme sense of deprivation in presidential system because the meaning of presidential system is creation of one unit practically and therefore we should not be part of such discussions.

The reaction of opposition personalities was positive on proposal of charter of governance moved by the Chief Justice of Pakistan. However, they said, debate on it should be held among the stakeholders through Parliament.

Former chairman Senate and PPP leader Mian Raza Rabbani has been expressing such fears that the country is gradually moving towards presidential system and the PPP will not accept it at any cost.