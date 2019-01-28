UKPCCI comes apart

LONDON: The UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industries (UKPCCI) has come apart after its president, director and treasurer resigned over protest that the office-bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have taken over the organisation which was set up initially to work neutrally and apolitically to promote trade between the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

Sources from both sides have confirmed that the UKPCCI as a united body of Pakistani business leaders now stands divided after resignations and splits.

The split occurred during a rowdy meeting on Thursday night where the former and new officials traded allegations of incompetence and political loyalties against each other.

Kamran Khan, President; Chaudhry Sadeeq, former president and director; and Jehanzaib Anis, Joint Secretary, resigned on Thursday night.

On Friday morning, the new office-bearers led by Amjad Khan held a meeting with Nafees Zakaria, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Amjad Khan, a senior PTI leader in UK, has become new president of the UKPPCI; PTI London President Barrister Waheed-ur-Rehman Miah is the new General Secretary; PTI’s Faisal Khawaja is director; Asad Shah is Senior Vice President; Tahira Butt is company secretary; and Sardar Shafqat is the new Joint Secretary.

Kamran Khan, UKPCCI’s President till Thursday night, confirmed that he had tendered his resignation in protest. He said in a statement to this correspondent: “I have resigned as President UKPCCI due with the great disappointment as it cannot go any further under its divide to work as a team. Many people in the board have their own agendas and are using this great organisation as a springboard. Also, it is a non-political and non-profit organisation and people should try to keep it like that which I am not seeing happening. The irony of the matter is that I have worked hard to lift this organisation from ground zero but things have been going from pillar to post.

“I am extremely disappointed at very unethical and unprofessional behavior of people sitting on the board and wish all my hard work does not go down the drain.”

Businessman Haji Sadeeq told The News that he couldn’t remain part of an organization which has lost direction to political ambitions.

“I worked day and night for promotion of the UKPCCI in my capacity as its former president and director but I realized that the UKPCI is no more what it used to be. There’s a political takeover within the UKPCCI and I cannot remain part of the body which is now hostage to the machinations of a few people who effectively created problems and groupings within the organization. Under us, the UPCCI was a genuine business organization with representation from all parties and businessmen of all backgrounds but that’s not the case anymore. Some people with no business background have infiltrated into the UKPCCI. It’s all about politics now.”

Amjad Khan rejected the allegation of takeover and manipulation. He told The News that the UKPCCI would continue to perform its duties with the objective of promoting trade between the two countries.

“I wish all the previous officials of UKPCCI best for their future endeavors. The officials resigned on their own will and there was no pressure from any side on them.”

Sardar Shafqat said he would do his best to bring the chamber to the level where it should have been.

“We will make it a corporate platform. The previous leadership couldn’t bring to the level of recognition that was needed. The new team are driven and successful and we will make sure that the new team works towards achieving goals of the UKPCCI.”