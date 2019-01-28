AdAsia to come to Pakistan after 30 years

LAHORE: To celebrate success of Asian advertising industry, the mega event of AdAsia is going to be held in provincial metropolis later this year.

This was announced here Sunday at the unveiling ceremony of event’s logo and creative identity. AdAsia is the largest and most prestigious advertising congress in Asia, organised bi-annually by the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA). Started off in 1958, AdAsia 2019 is the 31st advertising congress that is being hosted by Pakistan in Lahore from December 2-5 this year. It is the second AdAsia to be held in Pakistan. In 1989, Pakistan hosted the 16th AdAsia, which was a roaring success.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Sarmad Ali, Chairman, Organising Committee, AdAsia 2019 and Secretary General, All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) said it is an honour for Pakistan to host AdAsia 2019 after 30 years. We have had a tremendous event 30 years back which is still talked about in the advertising circles and we hope to bring the same magic back but in a bigger and better way, he added. AdAsia 2019 will be a motivating and stimulating Congress with diverse topics and speakers from all walks of life, each sharing their experiences and helping others to learn from those, said Ali who is also President of Pakistan Chapter of International Advertising Association.

Sarmad Ali was of the view that AdAsia is almost a 60-year-old brand and the first event was held in Tokyo. In midway through this journey, 30 years back, this mega event came to Pakistan in 1989 for the first time. Now, after another 30 years, again something very big in communication world is going to showcase developments happening at Asian advertisement arena in the country. While holding this event successfully by putting all efforts, he opined, it is time to pay back what we have gained from the media and marketing & advertising industry of the country. Let us all come together, whether it is advertisement agencies, media organisations, print and electronic media, and make this event a great show. This is an opportunity for all of us to display Pakistan advertising and marketing industry. Let world know Pakistan for the right reasons through holding of such mega event, he said. Sharing his memories of attending the event, he said, the role played by Javed Jabbar in highlighting contribution of Pakistan at Asian advertisement scene was commendable. He especially had made tireless effort in the establishment of Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA). About choosing Lahore for holding event, Ali said that Lahore is cultural capital of the country and we thought that advertising and culture go hand in hand. So the celebration of advertising and culture should be held in Lahore.

Talking about present advertising scenario of the country, Ali said that with recent measures announced by Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar for revival of economy, we hope that economic growth would improve and consequently there would be positive development in advertising industry as well. The advertising industry is barometer of economy. We are optimistic that the downward trend of economy would be arrested as a result of steps taken by the present government, he expressed the hope. The mega event of AdAsia 2019 is an opportunity for all of us to display Pakistan advertising and marketing industry.

Sharing his views about the Congress, President PAA, Ali Mandviwalla observed “AdAsia Lahore will focus on technology and communication in the new world. It will serve as a platform for global leaders to share the practices that lead industries in their regions so that we can benefit from it and help them in areas of our strength. The congress will be a great learning experience for not just the creative industry but for all. The logo of AdAsia 2019, which has been designed by well-known Pakistani communication practitioner Shahzad Nawaz, was unveiled by the AdAsia Organising Committee and Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) to the creative and marketing communication industry of the country.

Speaking at the event, Shahzad Nawaz termed AdAsia to be a dream project, “it is a matter of great honour for me to be selected for this exciting opportunity and I can’t wait to showcase Pakistan to the world. The theme for the Congress is ‘Celebrasian: Celebration of Advertising and Creativity in Asia’, and the communication has been designed keeping the theme and design elements from Pakistan in mind. The logo unveiled sets the tone of the entire communication of AdAsia 2019 in Lahore, which is vibrant, fresh yet culturally embedded, taking elements from our region of Asia. For the AdAsia Lahore this year, Pakistan is set to celebrate advertising and communications by bringing the most inspirational speakers to Lahore. The Congress is expected to feature more than 1,000 participants from advertising and creative communications from around the world, majorly Asia and more particularly South Asia. It is expected that professionals from 17 member nations of Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) while delegates from Europe, Middle East and Africa were also expected to attend this event. Prime Minister Imran Khan has been invited to inaugurate the event. Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umar has also been invited as Guest Speaker. International speakers like Peter Draper, former Marketing Director of Manchester United and Richard Quest, CNN Chief Business Correspondent, have already agreed to speak at the Congress. At the conclusion of the event, an MoU was signed formally appointing Shahzad Nawaz as the creative consultant to the Congress.