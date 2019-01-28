Govt that came through rigging can’t be tolerated further: Fazl

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which came through rigging, cannot be tolerated further.

Addressing the participants of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) ‘Million March’, he said that Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam and nobody would be allowed to strip the country of its Islamic identity.

The MMA leader Liaquat Baloch, Mufti Kifayatullah, Maulana Gul Naseeb and Abdul Jalil Jan were also present on the occasion.

Fazlur Rehman said that the people of the southern districts supported the JUI-F as they had rejected the PTI leaders. He said the participation of a large number of people in the march showed that the government had lost the trust of the masses.

The JUI-F leader said the government was conspiring to amend the law that had declared the Ahmadis as a minority. He said the government was trying its best to please its western maters. He said that the anti-Islam elements were obliged in the Aasia Bibi case.

The Maulana demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan to reopen the Aasia Bibi case. He said that the government would not be allowed to please a particular community. He said that efforts were afoot to recognise Israel, adding that doing so would be a betrayal to the ideology of Pakistan and the objectives for which the country came into being. Fazlur Rehman said the government borrowed heavily in the last five months, increasing the country’s foreign debt burden. He added that his party would not allow the implementation of any foreign agenda contrary to the teachings of Islam.

The Maulana said that the JUI-F supporters would not hesitate to render any sacrifices for the Khatam-e-Nabuwwat. He said the PTI stole public mandate and the last general election was rigged in favour of Imran Khan-led party. He said the Sahiwal incident was a slap on the face of the rulers. He said the MMA will fully defend the 18th Amendment.