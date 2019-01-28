Complete harmony among ruling allies, says Naeem

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advisor on political affairs Naeemul Haq claimed Sunday the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf enjoyed complete harmony with its allies in the Centre.

“While expressing views on matters and issues, there is a need to exercise caution. Neither the opposition’s agenda will succeed nor their bid to sow seeds of misunderstanding among the coalition partners,” he emphasised in a statement issued here by PTI Central Media Secretariat.

His statement comes on the heels of reports that there are certain irritants in the PTI government’s working relationship with its allies, including Pakistan Muslim League of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s Balochistan National Party-Mengal and more importantly Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, which sits with PTI on the opposition benches in Sindh Assembly.

So much so, Awami Muslim League’s Shiakh Rashid Ahmad, who is Federal Minister for Railways, has been very vocal in criticising the decision of making Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee. He thinks appointment of Shahbaz as PAC chairman is in negation to the concept of accountability.

Recent statements in media by coalition partners of PTI have also hinted at issues cropping up in the allied federal government. “For effective solution of issues, instead of resorting to criticism, the path of mutual consultation will be adopted,” PM’s advisor maintained.

There have been direct and indirect contacts between the top leadership of the ruling allies in recent days with a resolve to take forward the mutual cooperation with increased consultation and cooperation. “MQM-Pakistan is our important and strong coalition partner and it had a very important part in the formation of Prime Minister Imran Khan government in the Centre,” he acknowledged.

The prime minister’s advisor contended that issues, be they local or international, were being pushed forward with mutual cooperation and there was complete harmony with all allies, including MQM-Pakistan to bring about economic and political stability in Pakistan.

The detractors of the federal government, he pointed out, were desirous of fanning differences and divisions in the ranks of the PTI’s partners.