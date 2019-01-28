Terror averted at Pak consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif escaped a disaster when security personnel caught an Afghan woman trying to take a hand grenade into the consulate.

No details have emerged as yet about the identity of woman or who sent her to the consulate. The woman was carrying the hand grenade in her handbag.

The Pakistan Embassy in Kabul called for immediate closure of the consulate until fool-proof security was provided by the Kabul government. “The woman was arrested by the police and is under investigation to find perpetrators of the failed attack. The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul has urged the Afghan Foreign Office to provide fool-proof security to its Consulate General in Mazar-e-Sharif and to share the findings of investigation at the earliest,” the Foreign Office said.

Earlier last year, Pakistan had closed down its consulate in Jalalabad citing a lack of security arrangements and undue intervention by Governor Hayatullah Hayat in the functioning of the consulate general.

Pakistan had termed undue intervention by the Nangarhar governor a “complete violation of the Vienna Convention of the Consular Relation 1963”.