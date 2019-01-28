No threat to Imran or PTI govt: Fawad

DUBAI: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said there was no threat to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government or Imran Khan.

Talking to media at the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Fawad Chaudhry said corruption cases against political parties’ leaders were registered during the tenure of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) governments.

“The PTI government has nothing to do with the cases,” he clarified, adding: “Those found involved in corrupt practices will not be spared.”

He said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan has become a different country. He said Pakistan was moving in the right direction after a long time.

The minister claimed that the establishment of the Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMRA) would safeguard the rights of journalist community. He said the government will make laws for the media and its regulations through consultation with journalist and media houses. “The government wants to provide a forum to the journalist community for addressing their issues.” he stated. Fawad Chaudhry expressed hope that the successful dialogue between the United States and Afghan Taliban would greatly benefit Pakistan. According to the minister, Pakistan’s role in the Middle East had become less proactive in the past few years but it’s not the same now. Fawad praised the arrangements of the UAE and Qatar for facilitating the US-Taliban talks in their countries.

The minister, although, was reluctant to answer clearly whether Pakistan intended the current Afghan government’s participation in the US Afghan talks or not, Fawad Chaudhry said it was under discussion and Pakistan cannot take position on it.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan wishes for peace in Afghanistan which will help greatly with trade in the region,” he said.

“We have taken many steps for peace and stability in Afghanistan and Yemen,” he said, adding: “Pakistan is an important partner in the Middle East.”

The minister said the PTI is following a policy to promote peace which will benefit the people of the region. “The PTI government’s policy is to have good relations with all neighbouring and regional countries,” he said.

On the subject of on arrival visas and e-visa facility that Pakistan will be granting to countries, Fawad Chaudhry said, “We are working to enhance relations with the UAE, Middle East and other countries.”

“Pakistan will issue UAE citizens visas on arrival as part of a new visa reform policy being introduced in the country,” the minister stated.

Regarding Kartarpur corridor near Narowal, Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan has given a message to the entire world for peace.