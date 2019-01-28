Fehmida unhappy over DG PSB’s performance

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza has expressed her displeasure over the maintenance of Pakistan Sports Complex and directed the concerned official to take all possible steps to make this rare facility up to the international standard.

The minister was unhappy over the condition of facilities and warned the concerned against possible action if things would stay the same way.

She was also ferocious over Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Khaqan Babar’s lack of interest in sports and facility improvement work.

Surprisingly, the DG preferred taking leave rather than accompanying the minister on day-long facility inspection trip to Complex.

On the occasion, she also issued ordered giving facilities a better look by engaging the PSB’s staff on the maintenance job.